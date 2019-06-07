ELKO – Bogus real-estate listings on Craigslist are among the oldest and most persistent scams on the internet, and Elko County Realtors are fighting back.
“There are people that are gaining access to Elko Realtor listings and posting them for sale or for rent on Craigslist,” said Marissa Lostra, president of the Elko County Association of Realtors. The low rent or sales prices they advertise are attracting a lot of attention.
Lostra said one client who called a Craigslist posting was told that the owners of the property had to move out of town and even though it is a listed property they were willing to rent or sell.
“All my client needed to do was to send them $450 and they would send him the key,” she said. “If he liked the property he could send the deposits or down payment and then he could move in.”
The people who were contacted were very convincing and persuasive, but they did not own the property.
“Please protect your clients, your listings and yourselves from these types of scams,” Lostra advised fellow Realtors.
She said Realtors should regularly check Craigslist to be sure their listings are not being posted. If they are being posted they should contact Craigslist immediately to have the post marked as FRAUD/SCAM and removed.
