ELKO – It may seem a bit early to celebrate the cooler days of fall, but for Pizza Barn owner Lane Diedrichsen, there is no better time to roll out the dough for one of his favorite specials: the Oktoberfest Pizza.
“I think in my previous life I lived in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, because, I swear, I love beer, I love cheese, I love sauerkraut and I love all processed meats,” Diedrichsen said. “I love Polish sausage and kielbasa.”
“The Oktoberfest Pizza is popular enough that we could probably put it on the menu but we just don’t,” Diedrichsen said.
The pie is made with the traditional five-cheese combination that all of the Barn’s pizzas are known for. To make it special, Diedrichsen adds beer-battered bratwurst, yellow onions and sauerkraut. Brown mustard and caraway seeds top the pie, giving it a decidedly Germanic flavor.
“The caraway seed on top kind of gives it a sweet taste,” Dietrichsen said.
The fall special is scheduled to come out this week, but only for a limited time.
Pizza Barn has been an iconic family restaurant in Elko since 1983. Diedrichsen’s brothers started the two-store chain in Fallon in 1978. The store did so well they decided to open another in a different location. Their choices were either the Minden/Gardnerville area or Elko.
A prime retail location opened up in Elko in the Sunrise Shopping Center and Diedrichsen agreed to join the family business and manage the new branch.
Fast forward 35 years and Pizza Barn is still serving top quality pizza pie and pleasing the people who come through the door. Other than providing culinary classics, the owner and employees at Pizza Barn strive to maintain a fun environment.
“We have always been a family restaurant,” Diedrichsen said.
“Sandy,” the mechanical horse, has been around since the restaurant opened. Despite a few scratches from rambunctious toddler “spurs,” the metal mount is still going strong, bucking away, one birthday party after another.
The restaurant also features a mini arcade, which adds to the family fun factor.
“When we first opened we used to get cassette films and we would intermix the old-time comedies with cartoons,” Diedrichsen said. “Our core business is families. I never wanted to be known as a watering hole.”
