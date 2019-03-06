Thomas Warren of Elko received an Outstanding Achievement Award for Research/Academia at the Society for Range Management’s 72nd Annual Meeting, Technical Training and Trade Show in Minneapolis.
The Society said Warren’s dedication and performance as an Elko District Bureau of Land Management employee for nearly 35 years demonstrates his unparalleled commitment to Nevada’s public lands.
A native Nevadan and a graduate of the University of Nevada, Warren began his career with the BLM in the Ely District in 1983 and moved to the Elko District in 1984. By 2001, he had assumed management responsibilities for the district’s operations, range improvements and emergency stabilization and rehabilitation programs.
In the years that followed, Warren became known as a driving force in the management and restoration of hundreds of thousands of acres of Nevada’s rangelands. His greatest passion was rehabilitating areas affected by catastrophic wildfire.
“As part of this incredible challenge, Tom achieved many successes and earned a reputation for never giving up, even in the most difficult of circumstances,” stated the Societ. “Consequently, Elko District is often used as the example of how to restore fire-impacted landscapes.”
As operations manager, Warren and his staff could be counted on to get the work done, including road repairs, water developments, cattle guards and fish barriers.
“Today, it is difficult to traverse the more than seven million acres of public lands in Northeastern Nevada that is the Elko District without seeing some project or land treatment that Tom Warren was directly or indirectly responsible for,” stated the Society.
Warren retired in 2018 but the Society said his professionalism, work ethic and personal example of dedication to Nevada’s rangelands serve as an example for the next generation of public land managers.
