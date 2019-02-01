COMMERCE CITY, COLO. — Epiroc, a partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries, has acquired the assets of Noland Drilling Equipment, a U.S. distributor of water well drilling equipment and related parts, services and consumables, the company announced Feb. 1.
Noland Drilling Equipment is based in Roanoke, Virginia. The company operates in several states mainly in the southeastern United States. It has eight employees.
“Epiroc and Noland Drilling Equipment have had a strong distribution relationship for many years,” said Rob Root, Epiroc vice president, product support and service centers. “The addition of the Noland Drilling Equipment location and team to Epiroc will strengthen our footprint and capabilities in the U.S. water well drilling segment in our drive to provide the best in water well products, parts and services.”
The purchase price was not disclosed.
Noland Drilling Equipment becomes part of the Epiroc Mining and Rock Excavation Service division.
