ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
April 4
Jimmy Johns: 99
Instruct employees to use a designated area for personal belongings. Do not keep cellphones in food preparation areas.
April 10
Northeastern Nevada Juvenile Center: 99
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer solution. Set up buckets at the start of all shifts.
Elko County Law Enforcement Center: 97
The sanitizer mixer was not working. Hand mix sanitizer until fixed. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves.
Donuts ‘N’ Mor: 97
Bagged ice must be labeled with the manufacturer’s name and physical address. Please date mark your bulk cheeses with the manufacturer’s use by date. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves.
Donuts ‘N’ Mor Catering: 100
April 11
Blue Moon Restaurant: 83
Do not store raw meat and shrimp over ready-to-eat food. The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used or interpreted. You must date mark all frozen foods with the date that you froze them to ensure good rotation practices. Food in the refrigerator or storage must be covered. Dispensing utensils in food products must have the handle up and out of the water. Clean and sanitize the can opener after each use. Repair seals on the refrigerator in the sushi preparation area. The dishwasher needs to be cleaned and descaled. Move the dishwasher drain pipe so that it sits directly over the floor drain and not flooding the area with water. Do not use cardboard on the floors to soak up grime and grease near the fryers and stove.
Western Folklife Center: 100
Khoury’s Fresh Market: 88
Temperature control for safety foods were found past the manufacturer’s pull date. Do not store toxic items such as medicines, cleaning products or other toxic compounds in proximity to food items. Cleaning products were found next to fresh produce. Clean and sanitize the soda dispenser near the deli. Used mop water is not being discarded of properly. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Khoury’s Fresh Market Deli: 82
A food handler was observed improperly washing their hands. Be sure to wash hands for at least 20 seconds every time. Do not thaw food in the hand sink. Chopped, raw chicken was found over ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in refrigerator. Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up buckets at the start of all shifts and change every four hours. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Be sure all dishes are dried thoroughly before storing. Replace damaged fryer baskets. Clean the floor sink under the three-compartment sink more frequently. It is very dirty.
April 12
Charlee’s Bar, LLC: 88
Food handlers did not wash hands during activities when it was required. The hand sink was blocked with a purse. The person in control stated that the hand sink had not been functional for a week. Instruction was given that they had to serve only bottled and canned beverages until the hand sink is repaired. Pineapples and mangoes were found past the expiration dates. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior and the beverage gun and holster. Repair the coving in the women’s restroom.
April 17
Matties Bar and Grill: 80
Be sure to eat only during breaks. A food handler was observed not washing their hands when required. Do not touch salad or tomatoes with bare hands. The hand sink was not properly stocked with soap or paper towels. Sliced tomatoes were found at 46 degrees F. Raw chicken and hamburger patties were found at 45 and 44 degrees F., respectively.
Matties Bar and Grill Brewery: 89
The hand sink was not accessible for use by food handlers. The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Use the three-compartment sink until the dishwasher is fixed. Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster.
Starbucks Coffee Co. (Mountain City Hwy.): 99
Used mop water was not being discarded properly. Hang mops to air dry.
Tacos Las Brisas No. 1: 94
Do not store meat above ready-to-eat foods. Replace the screen in the skylight. Do not have it open until you get it replaced.
Townplace Suites by Marriott: 98
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up the buckets at the start of all shifts. Store single-service items with handles up to prevent cross-contamination.
Tacos Las Brisas, LLC No. 2: 95
Do not store raw shrimp over ready-to-eat food.
