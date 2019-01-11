ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Dec. 4
Golden Gate Petroleum Restaurant: 100
Golden Gate Petroleum Snack Bar: 100
Golden Gate Petroleum Packaged Foods: 100
Gold Bar: 100
Dec. 5
Arctic Circle: 91
The date marking system has improved with each successive visit. However, it still needs work with the sliced cheeses and burger toppings. Repair or replace the cutting board right away.
Ironhorse Food Market: 93
Utensils are not being properly sanitized. Please purchase chlorine test strips to ensure your chlorine/bleach sanitizer concentration reaches 75 ppm. Wash, rinse and sanitize your soda machine nozzles, ice dispenser pieces and coffee machine and pot daily. Purchase a plug for the sink so that you can fully submerge the detachable items. Bagged ice must be labeled with the manufacturer’s name and physical address. Wiping cloth buckets containing an adequate amount of sanitizer solution must be set up near the coffee and soda machines and refreshed at least once every four hours. Use the cloths to clean spills near the equipment.
Hunter Ray’s Bar: 99
Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
Hunter Ray’s Restaurant: 94
Cowboys: 100
Dec. 6
Ruby Mountain Brewing Company: 100
Dec. 7
Spring Inn Bar: 100
Spring Inn Bar Kitchen: 100
J and A Subs LLC, DBA Quiznos: 96
Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Clean the soda dispenser and inside of the microwave. Pay special attention to the top. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Nevada Youth Training Center Kitchen: 100
Nevada Youth Training Center Retail Warehouse: 100
Dec. 10
Rigoberto’s Mexican Restaurant: 80
Food handlers may consume beverages only from closed containers with straws. Potentially hazardous raw food of animal origin was stored or displayed above ready-to-eat foods. Cooked chicken was found below raw beef. The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used or interpreted. Cooked meat must be date labeled if not used that day. There were no thermometers in the refrigeration units. Replace bags and containers with a food grade variety. There is no hand drying device or towels in the men’s restroom.
Rigoberto’s Mexican Restaurant Catering: 100
Dec. 12
Toki Ona Restaurant: 83
Hand sinks are for hand washing only. Do not do any dumping or utensil washing in the hand sink. Hand sinks need to be stocked with paper towels at all times. A temperature of less than 135 degrees F. was found on hot hold items. The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used or interpreted. Prepared foods kept for longer than 24 hours must be marked with the original date of preparation. A number of food items had to be discarded. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Food handlers must not have wiping cloths tucked into belts for wiping surfaces or hands. Only one sanitizer bucket was in use for the whole restaurant. Remove all knife blocks form the restaurant and do not store knives in cracks. Purchase a magnetic knife strip to store your knives. Clean and sanitize the meat grinders, chicken-fried steak tenderizer and meat saw after every use. Clean and sanitize caked on meat. Repair the refrigerator handle that is being held together with duct tape. Fix the drainpipes near the dishwasher and make sure they have adequate space above the floor drain. Clean dirt and debris on the lighting and ventilation in the refrigerator and dishwashing room.
Toki Ona Bar: 93
The inspector observed no hand washing by the food handlers. Do not touch ready-to-eat garnishes with bare hands. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. There was no sanitizer bucket set up in the bar. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Create a paper log to keep track of the cleaning schedule and place it on the ice machine.
Dec. 13
R Place Packaged Foods: 99
Clean the dust and debris off the vents in the walk-in refrigerator, walls and ceiling.
R Place Deli: 100
Blair Distributing Inc.: 5 (Manufactured food warehouses are rated on a scale of 1 to 5)
Dec. 14
Khoury’s Marketplace: 90
Damaged and/or adulterated food is not properly segregated or disposed of. Be sure to segregate dented cans for credit. The temperature on cold hold items was found to be greater than 41 degrees F. Various cheeses and meats were found at temperatures ranging from 47 to 57 degrees F.
Khoury’s Marketplace Bakery: 100
Khoury’s Marketplace Deli: 89
Do not store raw chicken near or above ready-to-eat foods such as salads. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor surface. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at the start of all shifts. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Have a heating and air conditioning technician check the hood to ensure that adequate draw is being applied to properly remove smoke, steam vapors and odors from the room and equipment. Clean the hood.
Khoury’s Marketplace Butcher Block: 92
The hand sink is not operable or does not have adequate water pressure. The soap dispenser was not dispensing soap. Be sure to restock it once it runs out. Get a hot water booster for the hand sink in the front. The three-compartment sink is not properly maintained. Do not add chlorine with the soap. Be sure to have soap only in the washbasin. An improper plumbing repair was observed. Be sure there is an air gap with the drainpipe that comes out of the ice machine. Clean the drainpipe and repair the leaky pipes under the three-compartment sink.
