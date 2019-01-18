ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Dec. 18
Toki Ona (follow-up): 93
A temperature of less than 135 degrees F. was found on hot hold items. Whole roasts and prime rib must be cooked to an internal temperature of 130 degrees F. and held at that temperature for 112 minutes. Cover all foods stored in refrigerators.
Dec. 20
La Fiesta: 97
Replace worn fryer baskets. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Create a cleaning log for the ice machine.
La Fiesta Bar: 100
Diamond Chipper’s: 98
Label sauce bottles. Label gallons of ice cream product with the date that it was frozen and the date it was thawed. Use within seven days of the thawing process. Store the ice scoop in a manner that protects it from contamination. Do not store it on the top of the ice machine where it may collect dirt and debris. Store the popcorn scoop out of the product and on a cleanable tray.
Diamond Chipper’s Catering: 100
Dec. 27
Wendy’s: 86
Hand sinks need to consistently reach 100 degrees F. The hand sink closest to the drive-thru window was not reaching 100 degrees F and the other hand sink near the front cashier’s counter was only reaching 100 degrees F when the hot water from the three-compartment sink was turned off. Repair or replace your water heater or add a hot water booster to ensure you have a consistent supply of hot water all day. It was noted that the restaurant sometimes has no hot water by the end of the night shift, which is unacceptable. The establishment should discontinue operation should this occur. The thermometers are not accurate and need calibration. Food is not being properly thawed. Bags of prepackaged chili were being thawed in stagnant water. Clean and sanitize spills and ice cream drippings as they occur. Do not use paper towels or other absorbent materials to continually soak up ice cream or soda drippings. The back end of the restaurant near the hot water heater and both restrooms smell like sewage. Snake or clean the sewer drain lines to mitigate the smell. Investigate if your grease interceptor is working correctly. Utensils are not being properly sanitized. The sanitizer water was at 62 degrees F. and only reached about 100 ppm.
Hunt Convenience Stores LLC: 97
Provide a covered waste receptacle in the ladies room. Install a mop sink by Jan. 27, 2019.
Mudd Hut (2196 E. Idaho St.): 90
Prepared foods kept longer than 24 hours must be marked with the date of original preparation. Six bottles of milk were found in the front refrigerator that does not have a door were found between 47 and 49 degrees F. Milk is a potentially hazardous food and must be kept below 41 degrees F. This is the second inspection in which the prepared food was found out of temperature in this unit. Do not store milk or other prepared food in this refrigerator unless it is kept in an ice bath and maintained throughout the day. Date yogurt that is not in original containers with the manufacturer’s expiration date. Freezers must maintain food at or below 0 degrees F. Freezers were found at 20.3 degrees F. You may not use a sanitizer spray bottle in lieu of setting up and maintaining sanitizer buckets. All wiping cloths must be stored in the sanitizer solution when not actively in use. You must use single-use paper towels or cloths that are laundered after each use to clean your espresso attachments. Do not use the same cloth repeatedly to wipe out attachments. This is not negotiable. Store utensils and equipment on cleanable trays or surfaces. Do not store equipment or utensils on absorbent wiping cloths that collect food debris and foster bacteria throughout the day. The ice machine has yellow bacterial growth and hard water buildup. Employees could not verify if the machine had ever been deep cleaned since beginning employment. Melt off the ice, wash and sanitize the ice machine on a monthly basis. Keep a paper log to verify who and when the unit was last cleaned. The drainpipes near the ice machine need an air gap. Devices must be installed to protect against backflow and back siphonage on all fixtures and equipment which do not have an air gap that is at least twice the diameter of the inlet for the water between the inlet and the fixture’s flood level rim. Bathroom doors must be self-closing. Please install self-closing hinges.
Dec. 28
Roy’s Market: 98
Do not store knives and other utensils in crevices between equipment. Purchase a magnetic strip that can be easily cleaned to store your knives. The walls, ceilings, windows and skylights are not maintained in good repair. Put weather stripping on the doors in the back storage area to prevent pests from entering the establishment.
Roy’s Market Meat Dept.: 84
A food handler was observed eating while preparing food. Food handlers may consume beverages only from closed containers with straws. Employees must use a designated break area for personal consumption of food. Employees were drinking out of canned beverages and coffee cups adjacent to the food preparation area. The hand sink is not reaching the required temperature of 100 degrees F. Repair or replace the water heater or install a hot water booster to ensure it reaches the adequate temperature. This must be fixed by Jan. 28, 2019. The food contact surfaces are not clean and are not being properly sanitized. You must clean your meat slicers and grinders to sanitary conditions every four hours. Meat residue was found on one of the meat slicers that was supposed to be clean. The inspector recommended purchasing covers for the meat slicers so employees can cover them when they are clean. Raw ground chorizo was found above whole intact roasts. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Sanitizer buckets containing wiping cloths must be set up at the beginning of all shifts regardless of how busy the meat department gets and refreshed every four hours.
