ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
July 10
Best Western Elko Inn Packaged Foods: 97
Mops must be hung to air dry.
July 11
Ruby Mountain Pizza Company: 92
Be sure to keep the hand sink fully stocked with disposable towels at all times. Turn up the hot water heater. Flour and sugar bins are not stored at least six inches from the floor surface. Be sure to change the wiping buckets at least every four hours.
China Gardens Restaurant: 97
Replace the fryer baskets. Clean the grease under the fryer. Mops must be hung to air dry.
July 13
Reosage: 99
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration.
Bright’s Delights Mobile Unit: 100
July 18
Anytime Ice Cream: 100
Albertson’s BBQ: 100
Albertson’s Produce: 100
Albertson’s Meat Department: 99
Clean the meat slicer paddle.
Albertson’s Packaged Foods: 100
Albertson’s Deli: 94
Chicken found in the hot holding device was found to be at 109 degrees F and was loaded at 9 a.m. Chicken should have been discarded at 1 p.m. The temperature was taken at 4 p.m. Do not use public shopping carts to transport chicken or other products in the deli to help prevent cross contamination.
Albertson’s Bakery: 94
Hand-washing sinks are for hand washing only. Do not do any ware washing or dumping in the hand-washing sink. Replace the worn plastic wrap heat cover.
Spring Creek Trap and Skeet Bar: 100
