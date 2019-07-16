ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
June 18
BJ Bull Bakery: 96
Label homemade spices and other foods not in original containers. You must date label all foods in house that are not used within 24 hours. Use food within seven days of preparation. The date you prepare the food counts as day one. Freezing the food pauses the clock. When freezing, date mark the food with the original date of preparation and the date of freezing. When thawing, date food with the day it began thawing. As soon as you begin thawing, the clock resumes. You must use the food within seven days of preparation. Food in refrigeration or storage must be covered. All opened bags of food must be stored in sealed containers. Foods that are cooling do not need to be covered until they are cool. Do not store knives or other utensils in crevices between equipment. Purchase a magnetic strip to store knives.
The Gallery Bar: 94
Thermometers need to be placed in all refrigerator and freezer units where potentially hazardous or time and temperature control foods are stored. Frozen foods need to stay below zero degrees F and refrigerated foods need to be 41 degrees F or lower. Educate the staff on how to properly use test strips and make sure the quaternary ammonia test strips are the only ones in use. There are no self-closing doors on the restrooms. Bathrooms need to have an “Employees must wash hands” sign.
FiiZ Drinks: 85
Hand sinks are for hand washing only. Do not do any dumping or ware washing in the hand sink. Red and blue syrup and copious amounts of ice were in the hand sink. Utensils were not being properly sanitized. No quaternary ammonia test strips were present and senior staff did not know how to use test strips. The quaternary ammonia sanitizer solution was reaching less than 50 ppm for wiping cloth buckets and ware washing. The concentration should reach 200 ppm. A large bubble in the line prevented the sanitizer from properly dispensing. Please service your sanitizer dispenser. Educate staff on how to use test strips and use them frequently. The popcorn and pretzel machines and the ice bins need to be restored to sanitary conditions daily. Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units. Label all foods not stored in original containers as to the contents. Label all cleaners as to their contents. A generic spray bottle of floor cleaner was not labeled. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Do not store wiping cloths on counters or between equipment.
Rolberto’s Mexican Food: 90
The two hand sinks are reaching 72.1 and 73.4 degrees F. The minimum hand sink temperature must be 100 degrees F. Please adjust, repair or replace the hot water heater. Thermometers are not accurate and need calibration. No thermometer was provided in the work top refrigerator near the cook line. Label all bulk containers of food or food not in its original container as to its contents. Wiping cloths must be stored in wiping cloth buckets with adequate sanitizer concentration when not in use. Label all chemical spray bottles as to their contents. Scoops must be stored in the food product with their handles up and out.
June 19
Pizza Barn Restaurant: 97
Please purchase new thermometers for the worktop refrigeration unit. Fill ice in the salad bar around the containers about ¾ or more of the way so that food stays at or below 41 degrees F. Clean the dirt and debris off the vents of the walk-in refrigerator. Repair a hole in the side of the walk-in refrigerator with a durable material.
Best Western Elko Inn (Restaurant): 93
No test kit or test strips were available to test the sanitizing residuals in the dishwasher. Purchase test strips to test the chlorine sanitizer of your wiping buckets and dishwasher. Thermometers are not accurate and need calculation.
Best Western Elko Inn (Packaged Foods): 99
Please print off a label to put next to packaged burritos. Purchase individually wrapped burritos in the future.
June 20
Goldie’s Bar: 87
A bartender was observed smoking behind the bar. This is prohibited. A food handler did not wash her hands when it was required. The employee was observed washing her hands in the three-compartment sink after smoking. Use the hand sink only for hand washing and make sure you wash for at least 20 seconds. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Be sure there is at least a 1-inch gap between the top of the floor sink and the bottom of the drainpipe. Post and maintain alcohol consumption signage where it is conspicuous to the public.
Inez’s D and D Bar: 97
Please refresh sanitizer buckets and sanitizer rinse in the ware washing sink every four hours. Replace ripped and torn toilet seat and provide paper towels with a holder.
Denny’s Restaurant: 94
The temperature was found to be 44.6 – 45 degrees F on cold hold items in the salad and dessert bar. The manager complained that the machine consistently goes out of temperature and has reported this to the corporate office but it has not been adequately addressed. Please have a service technician repair this by June 27 and send an invoice to the health department. Replace broken fryer baskets.
Elko Senior Activity Program, Inc.: 97
With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least 6 inches from floor surfaces. Fix the leak in the dishwasher filter.
Albertsons (Packaged Foods): 99
There was a lot of condensation built up in the walk-in freezer.
Albertsons (Produce): 99
Shield light fixtures in the walk-in produce refrigerator.
Albertsons (Bakery): 100
Albertsons (Deli): 95
Utensils were not being sanitized. Stock the deli with quaternary ammonia test strips to make sure the sanitizer is reaching 200 ppm.
Albertsons (Meat Dept.): 94
Do not place mechanically tenderized meat over whole, flank steaks. Mechanically tenderized meat has a final cook temperature of 155 degrees and flank steaks have a final cooking temperature of 145 degrees F. Clean the dirt and debris off of the refrigerator vents. Repair the seals on the meat walk-in refrigerator.
Albertsons (Barbecue): 100
Dos Amigos Restaurant: 91
The temperature exceeded 41 degrees F on cold hold items. Tomatoes were found at 53 degrees F and shrimp was found at 47 degrees F. Turn the cooler down and try to keep the lid closed on reach-in as much as possible. Be sure to keep all foods covered. Replace the fryer baskets. Clean the walls and storage racks in the back area.
Dos Amigos Bar: 100
Dos Amigos Restaurant (Catering): 100
June 27
Desert Rose Club LLC: 89
The temperature exceeded 41 degrees F on cold hold items. Containers of cranberry juice, orange juice and Bloody Mary mix were found at 49.8 degrees F. Turn the refrigerator temperature down. No thermometers were provided in the refrigeration units. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Please purchase a new container of bleach. Clean and sanitize the ice machine. The machine had mold and bacterial growth on the drip plate. The three-compartment sink was clogged at the beginning of the inspection.
Sue’s Fantasy Club: 96
Please provide a thermometer in the refrigerator and monitor it to make sure it stays at 41 degrees F or below. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Replace the wooden cutting board with a plastic one.
