ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
May 7
Raley’s Supermarket: 100
Raley’s Supermarket Bakery: 100
Raley’s Supermarket Meat Dept.: 98
Please place thermometers in all refrigerator and freezer units that do not have external thermometers.
Raley’s Supermarket Delicatessen: 99
Replace broken fryer baskets.
Raley’s Supermarket BBQ: 100
May 8
Double Dice RV Park Bar and Grille: 93
Use tongs to garnish drinks. Do not touch garnishes with bare hands. Run the hand sink for about two minutes before using to get the temperature up to 100 degrees F. Ideally, the owner should look into installing a hot water booster. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Use a bristle brush to clean soda guns to sanitary conditions daily. Mold and bacterial growth were present in the soda guns and holsters.
May 13
Bimbo Bakeries USA: 100
May 15
Frito-Lay Warehouse: 97
With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor surface. Keep chip boxes off the floor. The floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned. Increase the cleaning frequency. Clean excess chip debris to prevent attracting pests.
Farmer Brothers Branch 052: 100
Pepsi Beverage Company: 100
May 17
La Unica: 98
Be sure to wash hands before donning gloves.
La Unica Market: 100
May 21
Nevada Youth Training Center: 100
Ogi Deli: 99
Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster. Repair the ceiling in the back area.
Ogi Deli Catering: 100
Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill: 87
Potentially hazardous raw food of animal origin was stored or displayed above ready-to-eat foods. Cooked chicken was found with raw ground beef.
The utensils were not being sanitized. Be sure to check the sanitizer concentration at least once a shift. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored 6 inches from the floor surface. Be sure to keep all food off of the floor even if it is in a bucket. Do not re-use single service or single use articles.
Cooks and Cooks LLC: 100
Cook’s Fire Oven Grill: 100
May 23
Azteca Market: 100
CVS Pharmacy: 100
Gold Dust West Elko: 100
The Grille: 95
Tomatoes were found at 46 degrees F. Turn the refrigerator down a few degrees so there is a buffer.
The Tap Room: 95
The dishwasher was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Use the other two dishwashers in the bar until this dishwasher is operating properly.
Holiday Inn Express: 95
The dishwasher was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentrations and utensils were not being properly sanitized. Use the three-compartment sink to properly rinse and sanitize. Call the inspector when the dishwasher has been repaired.
