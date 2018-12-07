ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Nov. 14
Burger King (2500 Idaho St.): 91
Be sure to continually refresh stickers on foods held at room temperature. The inspector found tomatoes, cheese and lettuce on the cook line that was past its four-hour allowance. Repair the hand sink adjacent to the drive-through-window for employee use immediately. The fixtures are dirty. Please clean the men’s and women’s bathrooms to sanitary conditions. Mops must be air-dried. Purchase pest control boxes as a preventative measure to help ensure no mice enter the food establishment.
Elko Tesoro Station (Packaged Foods): 93
Utensils are not being properly sanitized. Wash, rinse, sanitize and dry equipment and utensils. Purchase bleach, a dish drying rack and a plastic tub to sanitize your equipment. Provide a covered waste receptacle in the ladies room.
Nov. 15
DG’s Restaurant: 86
The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F. on cold hold items. Beef was found at 68 degrees F. and pork ribs were found at 56 degrees F. There was no test kit available to test the sanitizing residuals or final temperature in the dishwashing machine. Food is not being properly thawed. Do not thaw foods on the counter. This is a repeat violation. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Change the buckets every four hours. Store or dispense silverware handle up. Do not store utensils in cracks of equipment.
DG’s Bar: 100
Nov. 16
Collective Coffee Roasters: 100
Spoon Me: 100
Nov. 21
Northeastern Nevada Juvenile Detention Center: 98
Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Be sure to use gloves approved by the FDA for food contact.
Nov. 28
The Pine Lodge Bar: 99
Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior.
The Pine Lodge: 98
Food is not being properly thawed. Follow the handout provided regarding proper thawing methods.
Carniceria Los Compadres: 96
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizing concentration. Be sure to change the buckets every four hours. Clean the display cases and below workstations. Clean the floor sink.
Joe’s Market: 89
Canned goods were found with the best by date of 2013. Dented cans were also found. Be sure to keep all foods at least six inches from the floor. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Clean and sanitize the cappuccino machine and soda machine at least every two days. Provide a covered waste receptacle in the ladies room.
Cowboys: 92
No test strips were available to test the sanitizing residuals or final temperature in the dishwashing machine. There was no sanitizing rinse in the three-compartment sink. Utensils are not being properly sanitized. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Change the buckets every four hours. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Nov. 29
Hampton Inn Continental Breakfast: 96
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up the wiping buckets properly and at the start of all shifts. Provide a covered waste receptacle in the ladies room. Used mop water is not being discarded properly after use. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Maverick (1111 Idaho St.): 96
All food must be stored at least six inches above the floor. Clean the soda dispenser. Used mop water is not being discarded properly. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Maverick Deli (1111 Idaho St.): 100
Donuts ‘N’ More: 75
This inspection was performed because of a complaint. A food handler was observed practicing poor personal hygiene while handling food. Food handlers must consume beverages only from closed containers with straws. Food handlers that have hair past shoulder level must have their hair restrained. A food handler did not wash hands during activities in which it was required. The hand sink is inoperable. Food handlers were observed donning gloves without washing hands first. Repair or replace the water heater so that there is a consistent supply of hot water. Do not dump coffee or other substances in the hand wash sink. Raw chorizo was found comingled in a bin with ready-to-eat turkey and other deli meats. Raw egg whites were found on the top shelf of the refrigerator. Chili, potato soup, red velvet cake, canned squash, cream cheese, diced peppers, yogurt, horseradish, potato salad, salami, roast beef, turkey, salsa and egg whites had to be discarded because they were past the expiration dates. Utensils are not being properly sanitized. The hot water temperature sanitation is inadequate. Please refresh the wash rinse and sanitizer water in your dish washing station and sanitizer buckets at least once every four hours. The concentration of your ammonia sanitizer in your ware washing and sanitizer buckets was approximately 50 ppm. Do not make the temperature of your sanitizer solution too hot. Your thermometers are not accurate and need calibration. The internal stem thermometer was broken. Please use thermometers regularly to verify proper cooking temperatures, especially when cooking soups and meat. Refrigeration equipment is inadequate in size and/or number. Purchase an additional freezer and refrigerator so that they are not filled past capacity. Label bulk food with the contents, date received and manufacturer’s best by/use by date. Mops must be hung to air dry. Provide a designated area for employee coats, jackets, purses and other personal items. Employee food and drinks must be stored below and away from food, utensils and food-prep areas.
Dec. 3
Donuts ‘N’ More: 100
This was a follow-up inspection.
