Food truck serves up frosty goodness

ELKO – Most of us have fond memories of sharing ice cream with our family members. Maybe it was for a special treat or a birthday celebration or just because the weather was hot. Whatever the reason, ice cream goes hand in hand with big smiles, sunny days and sheer happiness.

These are the feelings business owner Jennifer Morreale represents in her daily work at Old Timey Ice Cream, a mobile eatery based in the Elko area.

Morreale and her husband decided to open the business in 2020. They began selling cotton candy at special events out of a tent ... and started to dream.

“I started with cotton candy, knowing that I wanted to have ice cream as well,” said Morreale. “My husband and I both have fond memories of going to the fair and doing those things with our families and what we wanted to do was bring that feeling back. We wanted that old nostalgic something.”

“I absolutely loved it, I loved making people smile, I loved how excited the kids were when they were getting cotton candy and ice cream and I found myself in a place in my life where I needed change. I make people smile for a living. How bad can that be?” Morreale said, smiling.

Things went well and they decided to deck out a trailer.

“When I decided to quit my job, the first day I opened it was snowy and windy and horrible and I thought, oh my goodness, what have I done?” Morreale reminisced. “As I was setting up, thinking, Jennifer, you have really messed up this time, my dad’s favorite song [“Georgia on my Mind”] came on the radio. It was one of those moments when I recognized he was with me and it was all going to be OK.”

Morreale serves ice cream, waffles, ice cream nachos and specialty goodies. Every Wednesday she does a special waffle. She also sometimes makes dairy-free treats for those with lactose intolerance. In the winter she will be adding some new items to shake things up a bit.

“I will probably coincide with some of your silly food holidays.”

When I visited her, she had a special waffle because it was “I love Reese’s Day.”

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic,” said customer Thomas Hamblin. “It’s awesome to have this.”

“We have been wanting ice cream, but there are not a lot of ice cream places in town,” said Nicole Hamblin.

“We have an antique John Deere hit and miss engine that powers our ice cream machine,” Morreale said. “We bought it from an Amish man in Ohio who restores them. He also made the cart it sits on.”

The ice cream maker is named Pops after both her and her husband’s fathers.

Because Morreale is a mobile business, she posts her times and locations on her Facebook page and website. The ice cream truck is available for events and corporate endeavors.

