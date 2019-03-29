ELKO -- Joyce Molohon, Veronica Eldridge, Greg Martin and Chris Katsma of Elko, sales associates with Coldwell Banker Algerio Q-Team Realty, have earned membership in the company’s 2018 International Diamond Society, a level achieved by only the top 15 percent of all sales associates/ representatives nationwide in the Coldwell Banker system.
“Molohon, Eldridge, Martin and Katsma have been presented with the Membership in the International Diamond Society in recognition of her contributions to both Coldwell Banker and the real estate industry,” says Charlie Young, President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “Joyce, Veronica, Greg, and Chris are dedicated to their customers, ensuring they have the tools and expertise to make the right decisions and guiding them as they realize their dream of homeownership. I’m thrilled that we can acknowledge Joyce, Veronica, Greg, and Chris, for their outstanding work.”
Jim Winer, Broker/Owner of Coldwell Banker Algerio Q-Team Realty stated, “It’s amazing and a testament to the hard work and dedication to the Real Estate profession that Joyce, Veronica, Greg, and Chris have been able to achieve the level of success they have and to be in the top 15 percent of the 92,000 Coldwell Banker Real Estate Professionals in the world, right here out of rural North Eastern Nevada, is quite an accomplishment.”
Coldwell Banker Algerio/ Q-Team Realty located at 700 Idaho St. in Elko and 114 Tonka Lane in Spring Creek, can be reached at 738-4078 and 738-9866 and can be viewed on the web at www.CBElko.com.
