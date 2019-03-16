ELKO -- Kathy Polkinghorne, Jill Wickens, Jaren Gilbert and Marcella Syme of Elko, sales associates with Coldwell Banker Algerio Q-Team Realty, have qualified to join the company’s 2018 International President’s Circle.
This prestigious membership has been awarded to the top 10 percent of all sales associates/representatives nationwide in the Coldwell Banker system.
“Polkinghorne, Wickens, Gilbert and Syme have been presented with the “Membership in the International President’s Circle in recognition of their contributions to both Coldwell Banker and the real estate industry,” said Budge Huskey, president of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “Kathy, Jill, Jaren and Marcella are dedicated to their customers, ensuring they have the tools and expertise to make the right decisions and guiding them as they realize their dream of homeownership. I’m thrilled that we can acknowledge Kathy Polkinghorne, Jill Wickens, Jaren Gilbert, and Marcella Syme for their outstanding work.”
Jim Winer, Broker/Owner of Coldwell Banker Algerio Q-Team Realty stated, “Kathy, Jill, Jaren and Marcella have a dedication to their clients and to their profession that really shows. The fact they were able to achieve the level of success they have and to be in the top 10 percent of all sales associates of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Professionals internationally is amazing.”
Coldwell Banker Algerio/ Q-Team Realty located at 700 Idaho St. in Elko and 114 Tonka Lane in Spring Creek, can be reached at 738-4078 and 738-9866 and can be viewed on the web at www.CBElko.com.
