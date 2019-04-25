ELKO―The Family Resource Center was selected by employees of Southwest Gas to receive $3,849 through Fuel for Life, an employee giving campaign.
Family Resource Center Board President Barbara Stoll said, “Donations from companies like Southwest Gas go a long way in sustaining FRC programs and services. Their support shows a commitment to making a positive difference in our community.”
According to Stoll, contributions like this serve a unique purpose because these gifts fill gaps in grant funding and assure the provision of the best possible client services.
“Financial gifts to the Family Resource Center mean that 100 percent of the funds make a meaningful, enduring impact right in our own community. A gift is an investment in our children, our families and our community,” said Stoll.
For more than 34 years the Family Resource Center has provided life-enhancing programs and services for Elko County residents. The WIC program includes nutrition education, breastfeeding support and healthy foods for women, infants and children up to age five.
There are free, private sessions in skill-building for parents of every family dynamic including separation or divorce and co-parenting, helping children do better in school, and curriculums for each developmental stage of the child from newborn to teens. Services include assessment, case management, application assistance and referrals for social services.
There is also a healthy lifestyle program for children ages 10-19 to help youth build knowledge and skills in the areas of hygiene, effective communication, handling social pressures, respect, responsibility, independence and reproductive health.
The agency also provides child care reimbursement for grandparents over the age of 55 who have guardianship of their grandchildren.
In addition to these programs and services the Family Resource Center also educates the public on health and safety issues such as Pinwheels for Prevention, a national child safety awareness initiative. During their recent event more than 70 community members gathered to play the Brain Architecture Game and learn how both positive and negative experiences impact a child’s developing brain.
Staff at the Family Resource Center work with families to improve their lives while fostering social responsibility. During the 2017-2018 fiscal year, the agency provided assistance to 22,046 individuals.
“Our primary goal is creating positive and lasting change on a personal and social level,” Stoll said, “and this kind of change only results when everyone in the community works together to invest in the health and welfare of families.”
The Family Resource Center is in the business of cultivating healthy values, social skills, and family relationships that lead to positive behaviors, better health, and improved financial conditions.
Stoll said, “We believe that healthy living habits dramatically improve the quality of life for individuals and families. FRC staff is here to encourage clients to learn about, and sustain a healthy, productive lifestyle. We help families understand and value their health, and we nurture their emotional and financial well-being.”
In addition to providing direct financial support, there are many ways others can contribute to the far-reaching work conducted by the Family Resource Center. Options include serving on the board of directors or a committee, assisting with fundraising activities such as the upcoming Puppy Love 5K Fun Run/Walk, or providing in-kind gifts such as water and snacks for the healthy teen classes.
“FRC staff and board members believe that by helping our neighbors through our involvement with the agency, our lives are deeply enriched and the whole community is strengthened,” Stoll said. “FRC is here to work together with clients and community partners to create a stronger, more vital community.”
To find out more about the many programs and services provided, call 753-7352, and follow them at Twitter.com/elkofrc or Instagram.com/elkofrc. You can also learn more at Facebook.com/elkofrc or visit their website at www.elkofrc.org. The Family Resource Center is located in Elko at 331 Seventh St, at the corner of Seventh and Railroad streets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.