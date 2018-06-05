ELKO – During the month of June, the Safety Consultation and Training Section of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations is offering a wide range of free Workplace Safety and Health Training Courses in Elko.
The course offerings include Workplace Violence Awareness, Electrical Hazards, Self-Inspections: 12 Weeks to a Safer Workplace, Hazard Communications Awareness, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) 30-Hour Construction Outreach Program.
“We are excited to offer a number of important safety courses in Elko during the month of June,” said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. “SCATS offers a wide range of training programs and materials on OSHA regulations and Nevada safety and health statutes, all at no charge, throughout the year and throughout Nevada.”
The Elko-based trainer for the courses is Debra Carroll, Consultant/Safety Trainer for SCATS.
Carroll has lived in Elko since 1999 and has overseen construction practices in transportation, mining, residential, industrial, power, and solid and hazardous waste industries. Since 1987, she has been a Quality Assurance Technician for large heavy civil construction projects. Additionally, Carroll has worked in certified laboratories, established field laboratories and testing programs, and performed testing for soil classification and density, trained intern engineers, and served as onsite safety coordinator for 30 years.
Interested participants can find out more online at http://4safenv.state.nv.us/training or call the Elko office at 778-3312.
