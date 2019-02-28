SPARKS -- Nevada Department of Agriculture officials this week announced funding for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Approximately $250,000 is expected to be awarded to projects that will enhance the competitiveness of Nevada’s specialty crops.
Specialty crops are defined as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, legumes, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture).”
“The grant allows us the opportunity to support Nevada’s growing availability of specialty crops through production, education, research and promotion,” Ashley Jeppson, agriculturist for the NDA, said.
Grant funds through this program have been used to establish various projects, including new grower education with Reno Foods Systems, an on-line specialty crop farmers market through 702 Farm, and education and increased sales through the Reno Garlic Festival.
Project proposals that promote and enhance specialty crops through research, marketing, education, and production must have multiple beneficiaries and may not be used to benefit only one individual or organization.
Individual agricultural producers, nonprofit and tribal organizations, minority groups, disadvantaged farmers, agricultural associations, industry groups, community based organizations and academic institutions are encouraged to apply.
Letters of intent are due by March 20, and full application proposals are due by April 11. The request for proposals, past funded projects and more information can be found on the NDA website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.