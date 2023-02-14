ELKO – Kristina Garcia-Drake has successfully passed the broker/salesperson exam and is now a licensed real estate broker/salesperson with NextHome Infinity Realty.

“With her extensive knowledge and experience in the industry, Kristina is well-equipped to provide top-notch service and expert guidance to clients looking to buy or sell property,” NextHome announced.

Garcia-Drake has been licensed Realtor since 2016 and with NextHome Infinity Realty since they opened. She has consistently demonstrated a dedication to helping clients achieve their real estate goals. She has a thorough understanding of the local market and stays up-to-date on the latest trends and regulations.

As a licensed broker/salesperson, Garcia-Drake now has even more tools and resources at her disposal to assist clients. She can now list and sell properties, as well as manage and supervise other agents.

“NextHome Infinity Realty is proud to have Kristina as a valuable member of the team and looks forward to the continued success she will bring to the company and her clients.”

She can be contacted at 775-934-7278.