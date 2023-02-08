ELKO – Windshield repair, replacement and full recalibration is now available at a new automotive business, Silver Street Glass.

Gary Westwood, former owner of Gary’s Oil City, opened the business at 935 Silver St. with his wife Michele and son Reed.

The company handles all windows on all makes and models of vehicles, and they are certified to recalibrate windshields with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) functions.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 775-934-9595.