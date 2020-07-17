Greater Nevada Credit Union commits to PPP through Aug. 8

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY – On July 4, federal legislation was passed extending the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program through August 8. Greater Commercial Lending, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union, has quickly responded to the needs of the Nevada community, including a local recreational business in Lamoille.

"We are the oldest family-owned helicopter skiing and snowboarding operation in the U.S., providing incredible backcountry trips in the Ruby Mountains complete with jaw-dropping terrain, an inspiring base lodge, exceptional food and beverage service and attention to detail for our guests that is second to none," said Michael Royer, owner of Ruby Mountains Heli-Experience.

"GNCU helped us tremendously with the PPP program so that we could keep our employees working during our new developing summer business season offering three-day and dinner packages out of Ruby 360 Lodge. As a family-owned tourism business, we are thankful to the team at GNCU for helping us through the process.”