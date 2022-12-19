Gregory Insurance Agency reopens in new building

ELKO – Gregory Insurance Agency is back in a new building with a new feature for customers almost three years after fire destroyed its former home.

“I’m so glad to be back,” said owner Leah Gregory. “We’ve got a drive-up window. That’s a highlight for me.”

The new building, which opened in November, features a drive-up lane and window for easier and quicker service for payments. It was something that Gregory decided to include to accommodate customers who prefer to drop off payments instead of walking in.

“Before Covid, people always came in and paid their bills,” she explained. “After Covid, people don’t go in to places to pay their bills as much anymore.”

The window also comes in handy during the winter for customers not wanting to get out of their vehicles or families who have small children riding with them. A doorbell is provided to signal staff inside when a car is in the lane.

“I wanted a drive-up window forever and I finally got one,” Gregory said. “We’ve had three people use it since we’ve been here.”

Located at 789 Railroad Street since 1992, Gregory Insurance is an independent agency has three licensed agents who sell policies for small business, home, auto, RV and mobile home, but not life or health insurance.

“We write a lot of different companies, so if you don’t fit one place we could probably put you someplace else,” she said. “We take care of everybody the best we can.”

The original two-story building was one of Elko’s oldest residential homes and was converted for office space, according to Gregory. “It was built in the late 1800s. It was one of the first buildings in Elko.”

“It had been a couple businesses first. It was our office for 28 years,” she added. “It had so much character to it. The front had big windows and we had the most beautiful plants.”

Gregory had renovated the flooring and the roof, and was preparing to replace the front windows when a fire broke out on Feb. 9, 2020.

That afternoon firefighters were called to the building to battle the blaze that lasted several hours.

Then-Elko Fire Department Chief Matt Griego said it started in the basement around the floor joists and moved up the wall and into the attic, and that it may have been started by old electrical wiring.

Gregory said it has been a long journey to rebuilding their office, which was met with delays due to the pandemic and building material shortages.

“It burned down when Covid happened,” Gregory said. “Everything took so much longer. It’s three months shy of three years of getting rebuilt.”

The insurance agency remained open and temporarily relocated to the Terraces Business Center.

Through the Elko Redevelopment Agency’s Demolition Grant Program, the City demolished the building. Gregory was approved for the program on March 23, 2021.

“That took a while, but it was nice to have the City pay to demolish it,” Gregory said. “It helped with rebuilding costs.”

The new building is a single-story with space to lease for another business that’s the same size as the insurance office. Gregory said it has been left unfinished for the new business owners to construct to their specifications.

Now she wants to let everyone know that Gregory Insurance Agency is back at their original location and ready to serve their loyal clients and new customers.

“We’re excited. We’re back in downtown again,” she said. “We’re very glad to be back to our old location.”