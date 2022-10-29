Grilling up a Readers’ Choice award

ELKO -- After opening local catering company “We Cater To You,” co-owners Leila Welch and Desirae Leininger decided to look into other food options available in town -- and the recent boom in popularity with food trucks.

They decided Elko needed a new, fresher option, and expanded their business to include The Tasty Truck.

Having just hit their one year anniversary on Oct.1, they are now celebrating how their new business venture has gained such popularity that they earned a Readers’ Choice Award for Best Burger.

From fresh lemonades to hand-pressed burgers, The Tasty Truck brings the town a fresh, customizable burger option for lunch.

“We tested our burgers a bunch,” explained Welch. “I have been a chef for a long time. We really like the build-your-own option; we don't have to list a specific burger.

Customers provide their own menu and The Tasty Truck makes it how they want it.

“If we can start from scratch to create something, that's what we want,” Welch said.

With a range of topping and sauce choices you can build any burger you want without being stuck with a handful of menu options to add or subtract options from.

Every burger starts with a fresh-pressed ground chuck patty mixed with a signature blend of 12 seasonings. Welch and Leininger explained that they wanted everything to be as fresh as possible for the best quality burger -- from fresh ground beef sourced from Idaho farms to locally sourced buns and produce.

“We really want to support local businesses in the creation of our local business,” they said.

Whether you are looking for a new option for a quick lunch break, or catering for a gathering, The Tasty Truck is sure to offer fresh-pressed happiness.

For more information, call 775-934-8916 and follow them on Facebook @wecatertoyounv and @thetastytrucknv.