H-YPE: A hip sneakerhead utopia

ELKO – H-YPE began business right around the time the pandemic was at its worst, January 2021. Despite the questionable timing, the owners are happy to say the business is flourishing.

“We sell shoes, streetwear, accessories and collectibles,” said owner Gabriel Sexton.

“I love shoes. I really like Jordan’s,” Sexton said. “Even as a kid I liked shoes. I really enjoyed looking at other people’s shoes and watching famous people on television who have the nice shoes."

“They are an investment.”

Sexton purchases high-end luxury products online and sells them locally and at events.

“During Covid and right before Covid shoes went crazy, because people were interested in buying stuff,” he said.

Walking in the front door, the store almost resembles an art gallery with sneakers lining the walls in bright blues, greens and reds. One pair even resembled a rocket, ready to fly off the wall and go home with a customer.

Sexton has been selling shoes and clothes online since he was 16.

Sexton and Summer Qualls hit the big sneaker events in Las Vegas, Phoenix and other areas where there are huge convention centers.

“It’s normal for little kids to walk up with $40,000 or $50,000 all in bills and put it on the table to buy all the shoes.”

“They are entrepreneurs,” Qualls said.

At the Super Bowl, half-time rapper Eminem wore exclusive Jordan 3 promos.

“Everybody went crazy,” Qualls said.

“Nowadays, these (sneakers) are status symbols. Some of them are more expensive than cars,” Sexton said.

“The next event we are going to has a few famous jewelers and rappers that will be there,” he said.

According to Sothebys.com, the defining moment for sneakers did not come until 1984, when Nike signed basketball rookie Michael Jordan to an unprecedented $500,000 a year endorsement deal. With the rising star now sporting the brand’s sneakers on the court, and Jordan’s black and red Air Ships notoriously violating the dress code (an act of rebellion that Nike savvily exploited in their Air Jordans campaign), their shoes became symbolic not only of Jordan’s exceptional talent, but of a willingness to challenge authority. Air Jordans debuted in stores the following year to whirlwind success, and modern sneaker collecting was born.

This is artwork in a shoe.

H-YPE also sells snap-backs and fitted caps. They even have electric shoes that size to your foot.

“We buy, sell, trade shoes, too,” Sexton said.

These two started the business when they were only 18 years old. Now they are both 19 and kickin’ it with Sneakerheads.

“We are not even old enough to drink and we be flying places and doing venues at Sneakercon.”

