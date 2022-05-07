Heart of Health Care: Carol Riggio

As a registered nurse for more than 30 years, Carol Riggio is a wealth of knowledge across cardiology, critical care and emergency nursing, according to her nominator. She readily shares her knowledge and expertise with members of the nursing and leadership team, and never hesitates to stop what she’s doing to help out a frontline staff nurse in need.

“As a leader, she is an amazing coach and mentor, providing an open door, a willing ear and constructive feedback to help you through a problem,” the nominator said.

Riggio said she wanted to be a nurse from the time she was 8 years old.

“Nursing was more of a calling than a career choice for me,” she said. “My reason to pick the profession was to help and comfort those who needed medical attention. I never thought I would be in a leadership position, I just wanted to be the best nurse at the bedside.”

Riggio graduated from a vo-tech school in 1975 as an LPN. In 1988 she went back to college and became an associate degree RN. In 2001 she completed her bachelor of science in health administration, and in 2010 she completed a master’s in health administration and an MS in leadership.

Riggio has a long history in the profession, serving for the past 47 years.

“I have been an emergency room nurse, cardiac cath lab manager, open heart recovery/cardiac ICU director, neuro ICU director, risk manager, quality manager and director of quality, risk and patient safety officer for the past 16 years in various parts of the country,” she said, including two years in Elko.

“Nursing has been an exceptional career choice,” she said. “I have been able to experience several roles, traveled around the country, each having its own rewards. Nurses touch the lives of everyone they care for and their families. To know that you had influence in someone’s life is the biggest reward.”

In her current role she helps make hospitals safer and more patient-centered.

“Making health care safer is my biggest reward,” she said, “When I know we have done the right thing for the individual.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0