Heart of Health Care: Kayla Polack

When she was a child, Kayla Polack was terrified of doctors. As she encountered nurses and doctors who made her feel more comfortable and safe her view gradually changed.

“I strive to bring the same experiences to those in my community by developing trusting relationships with those experiencing intimidating health circumstances and being in vulnerable moments in their lives,” she said.

Polack graduated from the GBC nursing program in 2016 and started working on a medical-surgical/pediatric unit. She continued on that unit for five years while completing her bachelor’s degree and is now practicing on the OB unit at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

“I just got accepted into a master's program that will start in the fall of 2022 to go after my dream of becoming a nurse practictioner,” she said.

Her nominator for Heart of Health Care recognition met Polack after being scheduled for an outpatient procedure that turned into an overnight stay.

“While the entire nursing staff at NNRH was wonderful, Kayla went above and beyond to make sure I was comfortable and had everything I needed,” her nominator said. “Had it not been for her kindness and attention my anxiety level would have been much higher. I know there were other patients in the hospital, but she made me feel like I was the most important one.”

Polack said the relationships she gains with her patients and being able to make some of the hardest moments in their life better is what she loves most about being a nurse.

“In addition, currently working on the OB unit, being able to be part of some of the happiest moments in a family’s life with the birth of a new baby is a very rewarding experience!”

