Heart of Health Care: Maci Moody

Maci Moody decided to go into nursing because she wanted to be able to help others during a difficult time in their lives.

“I wanted to be a light of positivity when they may be feeling the most defeated,” she said. “I’ll be honest -- the adrenaline rush is like no other.”

Her nominator said Moody happened to be the ER nurse the last two times she needed medical attention.

“The first time, I was sent from Lovelock and they thought I had an ectopic pregnancy” Moody was “comforting, easy to talk to, personable, and caring. She was so gentle when placing my IV and never got frustrated like most nurses do with my nonexistent veins. She even sat and talked with me for a bit and made the experience feel a bit lighter.”

The second time was when the woman had vertigo. “She checked on me constantly and ensured I was comfortable. She is always positive and such a joy to be around. That emergency room is sure blessed to have her in it. While a nurse's job is to care for a patient’s health, a nurse adds the extra role of caring for their soul as well.”

Moody went to school at Great Basin College in Elko where she graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing.

“I started in the emergency department at NNRH and I am still there because emergency medicine is where my heart is,” she said, having also worked for the school district and Golden Health.

She has been able to expand her knowledge and skills at an emergency department in Las Vegas, where she is working on obtaining her Certified Emergency Nurse specialization and hopes to test in the fall.

“The most rewarding part of my job as an emergency nurse is making a difference in people’s lives,” Moody said. “No one ever wants to be in the ER but if they have to go I want to be the one there to help them through it! I try to keep a smile on to help put them at ease during that difficult time.”

