Heart of Health Care: Michele Levie

Michele Levie is an RN in the infusion center at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.

Her nominator said, “In my experience, infusion nurses often have more of a one-on-one relationship with the patient and their families than doctors do. While I did not have my chemo in Elko, I got to know Michele because of a monthly visit to have my port flushed and I witnessed firsthand her compassion and how caring she is to her patients as she helps put them at ease during this life changing journey they (we) are on. Infusion nurses like Michele are saints!”

Levie said she has several friends and family members she admires who are in healthcare, and they inspired her to follow in their footsteps. “They were great examples of what a rewarding career could be.”

“I started out as a medical assistant surrounded by amazing nurses at Great Basin Surgical Center while I attended the nursing program at GBC,” she said. “I don’t think I could have had better mentors or a more hands-on, personal education than what I received. I am grateful every day for the exact experience I had, I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Levie said nurses need to know that education never stops. “Not after 2 years or 22 years. I learn something new every single day; if I don’t, I didn’t try hard enough.”

She said a sense of humor is also a must. “I couldn’t survive without it!”

The most rewarding part of her job is when a patient says she did a good job. “There is nothing better.”

