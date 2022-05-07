Heart of Health Care: Nicole Sirotek

Nicole Sirotek “is pro-active and refuses to back down on things she is passionate about,” he nominator said. “We need more advocates like her.”

“I believe the strongest quality needed as a nurse is the ability to stand strong, resilient, and unwavering in the face of adversity,” Sirotek said. “This quality has become a key characteristic when advocating; I cannot simply back down because of threats of intimidation and bullying when a life depends on my ability to stand strong on a position statement. It's definitely not for the timid and it comes with repercussions such as being denied access to goods and services, especially locally, but the people that depend on me deserve someone that will be a voice for the voiceless and I am honored to help.”

Sirotek said she has multiple degrees in science such as biochemistry, with experience in genetic research, and recently in nursing as a Family Nurse Practitioner.

“Throughout the years I have worked in humanitarian efforts with outbreaks such as ebola, measles, tuberculosis, and COVID; natural disasters in Haiti and South America; and refugee camps and field hospitals in Syria, Lebanon and the Ukraine,” she said. “I also work extensively in the policy arena, both nationally and abroad; here I have worked to ensure early access to treatment such as in Tennessee, freedom of medical choice in numerous states, and visitation rights to patients in Florida with the No Patient Left Alone legislation.”

Sirotek said the most rewarding thing about the nursing profession “is its sheer level of diversity afforded to nurses. From the bedside to the board room, I've experienced a diversity never thought possible in a helping profession. I've flown in helicopters, worked in field hospitals, and spoke with presidents, each time it helped patients in a different aspect of patient care.”

Her nominator said “she is all about the BEST treatment for patients. I admire her for her courage, strength, and love for doing the right thing in the face of adversity.”

