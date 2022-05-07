Heart of Health Care: Patty Taylor

Patty Taylor is the Public Health Nurse for Southern Bands Health Center, Indian Health Services in Elko.

Patty has worked tirelessly since the tribe’s first positive Covid case in June 2020. She was the sole contact tracer for the center for over a year. With the most compassionate concern, Patty calls each and every patient daily, offering wise medical advice, ensuring patients have adequate food and medicine, and if not, she ensures they have what they need.

“I do believe Patty’s calls truly helped keep the number of positive cases lower than what they could have reached,” said her nominator. “One patient confided in me after the family recovered, what a support Patty was and didn’t know what they would have done without her daily encouraging calls.”

Taylor said she decided to go into nursing while working in a long term care facility as an activities assistant.

“The facility offered a CNA course on-site, and that experience launched my career,” she said.

She went on to earn a BSN at the University of Nevada, Reno in 2005, and has worked at Renown Regional Medical Center, Life Care Center of Reno, Home Health Services of Nevada, and Genesis Home Health and Hospice.

Taylor said she has loved all of her jobs but has found “nursing home” as the Public Health Nurse for Southern Bands Health Center, providing care for Native Americans and Alaskan Natives in Northeastern Nevada. She has been the public health nurse since 2011.

Although Patty has gotten a part-time assistant, this has not lessened her duties as she diligently ensures patients and family members are Covid-vaccinated and have test kits.

It is important to note that the Elko service unit comprises the area from Battle Mountain to Wendover, so this is not a small patient population base Patty covers -- and she knows them all and their families.

Prior to Covid, among other duties which are truly a passion for Patty is in-home health care, which comprises a variety of medical care for patients unable to travel to the clinic.

A few of Patty’s other daily responsibilities include ensuring all SBHC patients are current on vaccinations, providing new car seats with instructions on properly securing seats, sending out annual mammogram reminders and well child check-ups.

“While many nurses nominated will surely have done as much as Patty, in addition to being available to the clinic’s patients 24/7 on her cell, working many 6-7 day weeks, coming in by 7 a.m. and staying until after 9 p.m. -- and yes she has a family and is active in her church -- Patty shows up with the absolute most gracious and compassionate demeanor of anyone I have ever known,” said her nominator.

