Heart of Health Care: Skyler Basanez

Skyler Basanez has been a school nurse with the Elko County School District since 2016.

When she was 11 years old, her youngest brother was born. “He needed to be transported to PCMC in Utah,” she said. “My dad was going with him and asked if I could fly as well. The flight team said yes and I spent a week watching the nurses work and care for our family and many others.”

Then she had the opportunity to take a health occupations course her junior and senior year at Elko High School. “I was able to job shadow in various departments and this solidified my decision to go into nursing. I became a CNA my senior year and began working for Highland Manor.”

Basanez became an RN after graduating from the College of Southern Idaho in 2011. She obtained a bachelor’s in nursing from Great Basin College in 2014 and a master’s in leadership and management in 2017.

Basanez has been board-certified in nursing gerontology since 2015 and a nationally certified school nurse since 2020.

“I worked at Highland Village Skilled Nursing between 2012 and 2020. I served in a variety of roles including staff nurse, MDS Coordinator, Assistant Director of Nursing, and after leaving, full-time per-diem nursing.”

Now she also teaches CNA courses part-time at GBC.

“Skyler Basanez exhibits everything you envision when thinking about what a nurse should be,” stated her nominator. “Her dedication as an Elko County School District nurse is outstanding. She shows compassion to all the students, family members and staff. She genuinely loves what she does and it shows through her enthusiasm to educate others in a way that makes them feel accomplished and competent. The compassion and kindness she provides to students, families, staff, and our local community is immeasurable.”

Basanez said healthcare requires a multidisciplinary approach. “In schools, this is still the case and as a member of that team we work to ensure access to education and addressing health needs. I work with a great team of educators and enjoy collaborating with the other school district nurses.”

