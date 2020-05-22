Henning earns Pinnacle Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO -- Gary Morfin, broker/owner of Century 21 Gold West Realty, announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized sales affiliate Cheryl Micci Henning with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award.

"The Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes Cheryl’s dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one," said Mike Miedler, chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

The annual award is based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey, which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from January 1 through December 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.

"Cheryl provides Her clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime," said Morfin.

Henning will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference.

This is Cheryl's fifth year in a row receiving the Quailty Service Award.

