High Desert Imaging opening new location in November

ELKO – High Desert Imaging is moving to a new location at the East End Shopping Center in November, bringing state-of-the-art imaging services to the Elko area.

"It's exciting to have our own space," said HDI manager Jenn Cambra. "We're offering the same exams and hopefully opening things up to offer other procedures."

Currently located at A+ Total Care, the move will give HDI the space and flexibility to serve customers earlier and later in the day, she said.

"We have high expectations that we'll hopefully be able to open Saturdays to help the working people."

The new location also offers state-of-the-art equipment, such as top-of-the-line software, a new magnet to accommodate larger patients, and a new x-ray machine for weight-bearing exams.

HDI will also be able to provide imaging for scoliosis patients to chiropractors. "It has a built-in program to scan the entire spine from the skull to the tailbone and stitch it together, so it looks like one large image."

With the expansion, HDI is moving from approximately 2,000 square foot space to about 5,200. The new space has been designed for patient comfort and those undergoing sensitive procedures. It will have large hallways, common-area waiting areas, intermediate waiting stations, spacious dressing rooms, multiple restrooms and private restrooms.

For women and mammogram patients, separate dressing areas have also been designated within the new location.

"We've put a lot of thought into it, and the area is so much bigger and it will feel much less claustrophobic," Cambra said.

"We are currently doing biopsies and arthrogram procedures when our radiologist comes out," she explained. "We are going to be able to expand services.”

Faster scan times and higher-resolution images are also coming with the new location, enabling HDI to offer new services, including men's health imaging of prostates.

"The new magnet will have the capability of doing full breast imaging, full cardiac, all of that," Cambra said. Services will be based on "the need of the community and the providers, but it's nice that we won't have those limitations in the future because of the new system."

Located next to the Elko Community Health Center and developed by the Community Health Development Partners, Cambra said HDI would have the opportunity to work with patients having bariatric, colonoscopy and cholecystectomies procedures.

"Whatever happens with that, we will see some overflow or some diagnostics from those procedures that might expand some of our services in the way of doing some fluro exams also," Cambra said. "We are connected to the surgery center and a set of doctor's offices."

Physicians from Las Vegas and other places will see patients and perform surgeries out of the other half of the building.

"We're going to have ample parking," Cambra added.

She said the expansion of HDI combined with the incoming surgical center would provide health care services that are usually a day's drive out of town.

"The surgery center is bringing in a full Cath lab. So some of the things our community has had to travel far to have done will have it done right here," she said. "It really is exciting."

After serving the community with cancer radiation therapy, the Northeastern Nevada Radiation Oncology Center closed its doors in 2018, leaving a gap in local healthcare services. Cambra said the incoming services could "open a door" for oncology and other services to return to the area.

"If this is successful, then maybe oncology can come back. Maybe other things can come to our community because they see the success of what one person was able to create," she said.

The surgical center will be "fantastic for the community," Cambra continued. "By having our radiology next to those services, we can offer immediate care also, with expanded hours and our services."

High Desert Imaging opened at its Mountain City Highway location adjacent to A+ Total Care six years ago, offering x-rays, mammograms, ultrasound, bone density, MRI and CAT scans.

The expansion to the opposite end of Elko could bring more staff, Cambra said, many of whom are now working per diem. Clinical students currently train with x-rays and ultrasound.

"It's all going to do with how much we are needed on the surgery side," she explained. "All the techs are registered and qualified to run all the equipment already."

"It's a win-win for them and us," she added. "I think the staff is excited to rotate through surgery days. They have three surgery rooms and a procedure room, so I'm hoping it will be fairly busy."

Construction has pushed back the opening date to November, but Cambra said she is excited for the community to see the new space.

Cambra described what patients could expect to find when they walk through the doors.

"We have put a lot of thought into what would be comfortable. We designed it for people to walk in and almost feel like being at home. It's going to be comfortable, the colors very soothing and design things where the flow is very comfortable."

Some things won't be missed, such as the MRI equipment located in a detached structure at HDI's current location. Cambra said it had served staff and patients well for the last six years, but everyone is looking forward to having everything under one roof.

"We've done a great job of making it very comfortable for patients and making it feel kind of attached, but the new system we've got will make a world of difference."

During the transition in November, patients will be updated on which location to visit in their text messages and phone confirmations, Cambra said. HDI will keep services open and "not have too much downtime."

"CT will be the longest transition in time frame, but while the magnet and X-ray are being installed, there shouldn't be any downtime in MRI and X-rays. Ultrasound and bone density will be easy," Cambra said. "We will do our very best to have as little downtime as possible."

The goal of the group that started HDI always wanted to provide affordable health care to the community,” Cambra said.

"I think they've done a really good job doing that," she said. "That's what we plan to continue to do. Good care, affordable, great services and flexibility. We'll have more of that when we move."

"I hope this is good for everybody. Good for the community, HDI and staffing," Cambra said.