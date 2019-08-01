ELKO – Elko’s Centennial Park is getting the final touches it needs to call the project good. All week long, Byrns Painting LLC has been working on the train engine and caboose, covering it with a fresh coat of bright paint.
“This year is our 35th year [in business],” said owner Les Byrns. “For the anniversary of 100 years of Elko and our 35 years of painting we donated the whole thing.”
Byrns said his team started the project on July 29 and as of Aug. 1 they had completed about 140 hours of work.
“We wanted to thank Elko for our 35 years,” Byrns said. “We have three daughters that have grown [up here] and become professionals. I have two grandsons here. My wife grew up here. We love Elko.”
Byrns said that in all his years of business his company has painted everything from missile silos to power plants to casinos, but this is the first train they have ever worked on.
He matched the paint to what was used in the past, which had dulled and chipped over the years. The old Western Union sign on the side was originally a sticker, but because the company is no longer in business Byrns and his men had to hand-paint the new lettering.
“I think the train painting project was a perfect choice because it was in dire need of some attention,” said Mayor Reece Keener. “It’s great to see a small business give so much back with a project on this scale. Many thanks to Les and his crew.”
Centennial Park, formerly known as Greenbelt Park or the train park, has undergone a transformation during the last couple years. Chilton Tower was erected in 2017 to honor the city’s 100-year anniversary and Mark Chilton who spearheaded Project Lifesaver.
The park has an overall train theme, keeping with the fact that the tracks used to run over the land that is now grass and asphalt. Eventually, reader boards will be displayed showing the history of Project Lifesaver, which was completed in 1983. The project moved the tracks from downtown to near the Humboldt River.
“We are completed on the Centennial Park [project] after the painting of the train,” said Elko City Planner Cathy Laughlin. “RDA has budgeted $4,000 for miscellaneous items to be repaired on the train such as widows, number markings and lights.”
