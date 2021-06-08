ELKO – Holly Poppino has opened Holly Bella Jewels Boutique, a home-based website business.

Poppino said she is a Paparazzi accessories independent consultant.

“We want to bring our $5 nickel and lead-free accessories to our community,” she said. “We love our bling and take pride in our business.”

Poppino said she can also provide business opportunities for others like herself.

“I have something for everyone,” she said. “I can promise to accessorize your entire closet.”

Holly Bella Jewels can be reached on Facebook and at 775-777-6239.

