Holly Bella Jewels Boutique
Holly Bella Jewels Boutique

Holly Bella Jewels Boutique

The Elko Area Chamber welcomed Holly Bella Jewels Boutique with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left in front are Doug Poppino, Holly Poppino (owner), Smokey Chrisman and Ron Dillow. In back are Jacob Altman, Mariah Altman and Dillon Jamerman.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Holly Poppino has opened Holly Bella Jewels Boutique, a home-based website business.

Poppino said she is a Paparazzi accessories independent consultant.

“We want to bring our $5 nickel and lead-free accessories to our community,” she said. “We love our bling and take pride in our business.”

Poppino said she can also provide business opportunities for others like herself.

“I have something for everyone,” she said. “I can promise to accessorize your entire closet.”

Holly Bella Jewels can be reached on Facebook and at 775-777-6239.

