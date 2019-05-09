ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for our 41st Annual Home & Business Expo.
The event will take place over Mother's Day weekend, May 11-12 at the Elko Convention Center. Times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The Expo will feature over 100 vendors, both indoor and out, with a variety of products and services to offer.
We will have something for everyone. We have some great shopping opportunities that include: clothes, jewelry, and self-care products, as well as live demonstrations, DIY classes, cars, trucks, RVs, informational booths, food options, and interactive activities.
The best part is there is no admission fee to attend. But we’re not done yet -- enter to win our backyard give-away for free. We are giving away two riding lawn mowers, sponsored by the Home Depot, and, by participating in our vendor bingo, you’ll have another opportunity to win big. The first 100 people through the doors on Saturday and Sunday will receive one of our give-away swag bags filled with coupons and goodies from our vendors and members.
Come enjoy the weekend with the whole family. We look forward to another great year and Mother's Day weekend. Please contact the Chamber with questions: 775-738-7135.
Thank you to our sponsors for this event: PlumbLine Inc., Riverton Elko, Newmont Mining, Elko Daily Free Press, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Gateway RV, Elko Tool & Fastener, Gallagher Ford, The Home Depot, Elko Federal Credit Union and Elko Convention Center.
