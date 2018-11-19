ELKO — LifePoint Health and RCCH HealthCare Partners have completed their merger and will now begin operating as one company under the LifePoint Health name. The combined, privately held company includes regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in more than 85 non-urban communities that span coast to coast.
“As part of the LifePoint network, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital is now connected to an even stronger network of community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers and post-acute facilities that spans 30 states,” said a Nov. 16 announcement from NNRH. “This will give us new opportunities to grow and thrive in the rapidly evolving, competitive healthcare landscape.
RCCH is owned by certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management LLC. As a result of the merger, LifePoint’s common stock is no longer trading on NASDAQ.
LifePoint’s headquarters will remain in Brentwood, Tennessee. David M. Dill assumed the role of CEO. The $5.6 billion purchase agreement was announced in July.
As a result of the merger, LifePoint shareholders are receiving $65 per share in cash for each share of LifePoint’s common stock they owned, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes. This represents a premium of approximately 36 percent to LifePoint’s closing share price on July 20, 2018, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the merger. Few changes are expected at Elko’s hospital.
“While there are great opportunities ahead, much about how our hospital operates today – including our dedication to our patients, employees, physicians, and community – will remain the same,” stated the announcement from NNRH. “We do not anticipate any changes in how our patients access our hospital and healthcare providers. People throughout northeastern Nevada can continue to count on our dedicated staff and physicians at NNRH to provide excellent care that makes our community healthier.”
I try to avoid going to nnrh for how ridiculously overpriced and unprofessional they are.
