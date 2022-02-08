Hospital offers free childbirth classes

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital (NNRH) announced today the continuation of childbirth education classes offered to patients. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital temporarily paused in-person educational offerings. NNRH is now partnering with Birthly LLC to offer free access to virtual childbirth classes, allowing patients to view educational resources in the comfort of their own homes.

“We’re very excited about this partnership with Birthly,” said Cinda Peurala, director of women’s services at NNRH. “It is so important that parents in our community have access to this education. That’s why NNRH is offering it free of charge to anyone who needs it.”

Through the Birthly partnership, patients are now able to access a variety of perinatal classes online at no additional cost. All classes are live, which means patients will have the opportunity to connect through a live video feed with certified and experienced childbirth educators. Birthly instructors will provide interactive teaching on a variety of topics and patients will have dedicated time to ask questions.

Classes currently offered include Early Pregnancy Preparations, Prenatal Education Bootcamp (English and Spanish), Coping and Comfort, Breastfeeding 101, as well as Newborn Care. Since each class type is offered multiple times a month, patients will now have more flexibility in choosing a time that fits their schedule and can attend classes anywhere virtually via their laptop, tablet, or other mobile device.

“These classes aren’t just for expectant mothers,” Peurala stated. “We’re encouraging all new parents to enroll in the Newborn Care class. Breastfeeding 101 is also a course that will be very helpful after baby has arrived. We’re hoping these dynamic classes will prove invaluable for new parents throughout our community.”

Those who wish to register for childbirth education classes may visit www.nnrhospital.com/class. For questions about NNRH’s childbirth education program, please contact info@mybirthly.com.

