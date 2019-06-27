ELKO -- The staff of Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital surpassed their previous fundraising record this year in conjunction with Relay For Life. Members of the “NNRH Stompers” team raised a total of $22,556 to benefit cancer patients both nationally and locally.
“It’s important for us to support both the American Cancer Society and the Elko Cancer Network,” said Steve Simpson, CEO at NNRH. “That way, we’re helping to fund cancer research while also taking care of our neighbors who are fighting cancer here and now.”
Simpson explained that for the past three years, the NNRH administration has matched the amount raised by hospital employees during Relay For Life with an equivalent donation to the Elko Cancer Network.
“Our employees went above and beyond this year,” Simpson said. “They raised $11,277.88 for the American Cancer Society. So the hospital rounded up and donated $11,278.12 to the Elko Cancer Network.”
Courtney Nalivka, a registered dietitian at NNRH and the captain of the NNRH Stompers, said she was proud of what the team accomplished this year.
“Our team’s goal is to help stomp out cancer,” Nalivka stated. “Each of us has been impacted by cancer, whether we’ve battled it personally or we have a loved one battling it. That’s why we participate in Relay each year.”
Nalivka also expressed her gratitude that half of the money raised will be used to directly support local cancer patients.
“The Elko Cancer Network is doing amazing work in our community,” Nalivka said. “From providing gas cards for people traveling back and forth to chemotherapy, to buying emotional support items like wigs, they are making a huge positive impact. We are honored to contribute to such a good cause,” Nalivka concluded.
Those interested in learning more about the Elko Cancer Network may visit www.elkocancernetwork.org.
