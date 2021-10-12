 Skip to main content
Hospital staff wears pink for awareness
ELKO — Staff members at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital wore pink last week to mark the arrival of Breast Cancer Awareness month. However, according to hospital CEO Steve Simpson, NNRH’s commitment to breast cancer awareness is not limited to a single month out of the year.

“We provide the only year-round 3D mammography services in our region, so we actually promote breast health all year long,” Simpson stated. “But in October, we really let our colors show. We offer discounted rates for screening mammograms and we bust out the pink ribbons. It’s important to us that every woman in our community has access to a mammogram. That’s what this month is all about.”

Although the hospital is currently experiencing a surge of COVID-19 patients, Simpson said it is important that annual screenings, like mammograms, continue uninterrupted.

“Throughout this pandemic our message has been, don’t put your health on hold,” Simpson explained. “We don’t want folks to put off seeing their doctor or delay their screenings because, then, health problems will only compound.”

According to Simpson, the hospital has plenty of capacity to perform mammograms since the screenings don’t require the same staff or resources that have been committed to caring for COVID-19 patients. The CEO also emphasized that it is safe to come to the hospital for care.

“Our staff are cleaning around the clock to keep everything safe and sanitary,” Simpson said. “We are ready to care for you. So, please, come get your mammogram or schedule your check-up. You’ll be glad you did.”

Those who are interested in scheduling a mammogram at NNRH may call 775-748-2243 and select option “2”.

