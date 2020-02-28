You are the owner of this article.
Images Portrait Studio has new owner
Images Portrait Studio has new owner

ELKO – Images Portrait Studio has been in business for more than 20 years, according to new owner Narisha Heider.

Melissa McNutt recently sold the business to Heider, who has been an employee for the past 14 years.

Images Portrait Studio handles accounts with Sage Elementary, Northside Elementary, Eureka Elementary and other schools for school and sports images. They also photograph various civic and cultural groups.

The business specializes in portraits, weddings and maternity imagery.

Narisha Heider

Heider

Images Portrait Studio

Narisha Heider

296-2098

http://imagesstudioelko.com/

