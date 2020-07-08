Gold pushes past $1,800 per ounce

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gold spot prices reached their highest level in nearly a decade Wednesday, closing at $1,810 per ounce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It is the first time NYMEX gold spot prices have closed at over $1,800 an ounce since 2011.

Also, the London afternoon fix price on July 8 was $1,800 per ounce for the first time since 2011.

According to Kitco Metals, the past few days of trading have been historic for gold traders and investors, as gold futures closed “solidly above a key psychological and resistance level which occurs at $1800 per ounce” for the first time since 2011.

Gold prices reached an all-time high of $1,921.17 per ounce September 2011.

- Barrick Gold Corp. stock closed at $27.72 per share Wednesday on the NYSE, an increase over the $27.55 per share it opened with that same day.

- Newmont Corp. gold stock opened at 63.43 on the NYSE, a slight decrease of its day-opening value of $63.79.

- SSR Mining closed at $22.74 per share, an increase of $0.64 cents over its Wednesday opening price of $22.10.

- Kinross Gold Corp. closed Wednesday at $7.59, a $0.4 cent increase over its opening number of $7.55 per share.

