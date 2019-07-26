ELKO – Goin’ Postal, a shipping center located in Plaza 40, is hosting and end of summer block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 10. The event marks the new owners’ first year in business and they want to share their success with the community.
Sara Jones-O’Connor started working for Beehive Broadband, the owners of Goin’ Postal, in 2012.
“I learned very quickly,” said Jones-O’Connor.
Last year she had the opportunity to buy the business.
“They made it very easy for me to purchase from them,” Jones-O’Connor said.
She and her husband, William O’Connor, purchased the business on August 12, 2018.
“I want to do the annual party [about the same time] as when I officially took it over from them,” Jones-O’Connor said.
Jones-O’Connor is hoping to make a “big splash” with Elko’s younger set. In fact, the City of Elko Fire Department is coming by to do a spray down.
“All the kids need to wear their wet gear because they are going to get squirted,” she said. “I called them and asked them if they can bring the truck and they asked me if I wanted to do a spray down, if there are no fires.”
Smoky The Bear from the National Forest Service will be around to educate the youngsters about fire.
Goin’ Postal will supply a couple bounce houses, games and they will have a grand prize for one lucky winner.
Other vendors will include the California Interpretive Trail Center, Greater Nevada Credit Union, a Pink Zebra consultant, a henna tattoo artist, a face painter and maybe the Girl Scouts. The Department of Children and Family Services will be there to provide information about adoption and foster parenting. Sandy Beeler from Ruby Radio will be the announcer for the event.
“We wanted to do this for the parents and kids,” Jones-O’Connor said. “Without the community we would not be here.”
