SPRING CREEK -- Growing up on the East Coast of the United States, Jessie Bahr never dreamed that she would one day be a community manager in a tiny western town. The path that led her to Spring Creek was a winding one.
“I originally wanted to be a cop … and then I didn’t know what I really wanted to do. I’ve always been interested in medicine and the body, how the body functions and works so, I’m like I’m gonna go to med school. I gotta get my chemistry degree and started working towards that, started working for a doctor’s office just to build my resume up.”
She attended college and graduated with a degree in chemistry, but instead of continuing on to medical school she veered toward business. She quickly found excellent mentors who guided her, helping her become a CEO by age 26.
Moving to Spring Creek in 2013 was unexpected, but when her husband fell in love with the community she agreed to try it out.
As she struggled to understand why the roads weren’t well taken care of she decided, “I better stop talking about it; I better go get involved.”
Applying for the job of president of SCA was a natural thing for her to do. So when the opening came she decided, “Well, better throw my hat in there.”
Once she got the position, she employed what her mentors taught her and she began to listen.
She first listened to the staff and former employees. At these meetings, she found the holes in the former plans, or lack of plans, that allowed her to start with a clean slate. And then she listened to the people.
“I would sit on the phone for hours with just community members. Why are you so frustrated? Just tell me. … I just need to know.
“I got a lot of information, millions of comments, and then I started seeing key themes. I keep narrowing it down from there into those key strategic objectives and goals that we need to accomplish.”
After that she worked with her staff to make a five-year strategic plan, and then she made an operational plan.
Bahr works hard to keep the staff motivated. She schedules monthly potlucks and makes certain that birthdays are celebrated.
“We do a golf outing with all the staff, just fun stuff. A Christmas event where we all do a white elephant gift. So I would say the staff around here is pretty tight knit. Which is good, it’s a good thing and it’s a unique thing from what I’ve seen from the past. I think it’s attributed to our community because Spring Creek’s kinda tight knit in that way.”
Being in charge comes with its difficulties.
“I do get beat up. But I think that that comes with any job. Any job you’re not gonna love every aspect of every job.”
Even with those struggles, Bahr said that she really does love her job.
“With all the chaos and everything that’s happening, I’ve actually enjoyed trying to help move forward. Because now I’m part of this community, too. I want good things for our kids. I want good things for our people. I want more for them. I see the potential. I can see that light at the end of the tunnel.”
