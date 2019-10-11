{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Jet Dry Cleaning opened its doors July 1 at the East End Mall. Since then, the pace has been fast.

“It’s kind of a speedy thing,” said co-owner Adrian Sandoval said. “That’s what we’re shooting for. Just, with our own experience bringing stuff in to other dry cleaners, it would take a week. People don’t want that. We want to create something that everybody wants and everybody needs.”

The business offers two-day service for most items. Same-day turnaround is available for an extra fee.

“I think it’s very important to provide that service,” Sandoval said. “Preferably [the item] needs to be in before noon.”

Jet Dry Cleaning occupies a space formerly inhabited by Vic’s Dry Cleaning. Vic’s provided services for the community for about 20 years, according to Jet Dry Leaning co-owner Dusty Shipp.

“We looked at it and basically decided it was a good deal, and that Elko needed two of them [cleaners] and decided to open it back up,” said Shipp.

The space is fully remodeled and some new machinery was purchased.

“We tried to give it a fresh start,” Shipp said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“We do laundry of all sorts, wash and fold,” Sandoval said.

The business handles household cleaning services and commercial accounts. Free pickup and delivery are available for all clients.

“Alterations are huge,” Shipp said. “We have a full-time person who does them.”

Rosario Saldana is the full-time seamstress. She does fittings at the business and turnaround time depends on the complexity of the job.

“We are in the process of bringing in embroidery and screen printing,” Shipp said. “We are looking at targeting a lot of the mine safety apparel where they have a lot of the reflective gear. Safety is so important at the mines. We are looking at machines now. Probably by year-end we will be implementing that.”

Jet Dry Cleaning is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2186 Idaho St.

Customers can get 10 percent off for mentioning this article.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments