Joy Global gives $10K to Boys & Girls Clubs

ELKO — The Elko Boys & Girls Clubs annual support campaign received a $10,000 donation from The Joy Global Foundation, in partnership with Komatsu Mining Corp.
“Our partnership with Komatsu has been a huge success for several years. They are such a great organization and we are proud to have them on our team,” said Rusty Bahr, club CEO.
“We recognize the important impact the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko makes in the community. It is our hope that these funds allow their organization to continue to make a positive difference in Elko,” said Jason Ashby of Komatsu.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko is rapidly growing every day and just opened a club in Spring Creek at Spring Creek Elementary.
“These funds will go straight to scholarships to ensure that every child receives Boys & Girls Club services, regardless of ability to pay,” said Bahr.
To learn more about the programs that the Boys & Girls Club of Elko offers, visit www.bgcelko.org.
To learn more about the Joy Global Foundation and its charitable work, visit www.mining.komatsu.
