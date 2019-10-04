{{featured_button_text}}
Joy Global gives $10K to Boys & Girls Clubs

Jason Ashby, left, presents a check to Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko CEO.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — The Elko Boys & Girls Clubs annual support campaign received a $10,000 donation from The Joy Global Foundation, in partnership with Komatsu Mining Corp.

“Our partnership with Komatsu has been a huge success for several years. They are such a great organization and we are proud to have them on our team,” said Rusty Bahr, club CEO.

“We recognize the important impact the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko makes in the community. It is our hope that these funds allow their organization to continue to make a positive difference in Elko,” said Jason Ashby of Komatsu.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko is rapidly growing every day and just opened a club in Spring Creek at Spring Creek Elementary.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

“These funds will go straight to scholarships to ensure that every child receives Boys & Girls Club services, regardless of ability to pay,” said Bahr.

To learn more about the programs that the Boys & Girls Club of Elko offers, visit www.bgcelko.org.

To learn more about the Joy Global Foundation and its charitable work, visit www.mining.komatsu.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments