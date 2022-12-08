Juniper Gem Co. is open for business

ELKO – Juniper Gem Co. is officially in business.

Karen Fleck recently purchased Stonecraft Jewelers from Chip Stone, who announced the semi-retirement of “Diamond Chipper” on Wednesday.

“It’s the same location, same great place,” Stone said. “Nothing has changed. I’m still doing jewelry repair and custom design. Whatever you need, I’m still here to help.”

Stone, who serves on the Elko City Council, opened his store 38 years ago. He also owns Stonerock Sound and Lighting.

“Karen’s learning it all,” Stone said. “Next month we’re going to a show to see all the great items coming out new for next year.”

Fleck said she was “excited for my future and the future of Juniper Gem Co.”

“I look forward to serving our community with honesty and integrity and sharing my passion for beautiful diamond and gemstone jewelry,” she said.

Moving to Elko with her family from southern California in 1975, Fleck graduated from Elko High School and attended cosmetology school to become a nail tech.

She raised her daughter, Macy, who now lives in Reno, and “did nails for many, many years.”

Over the years, Fleck said she had a passion for jewelry, “especially diamonds,” and worked with Stone to custom design “some beautiful pieces.”

“We talked about how doing nails and working with gold had similarities,” she explained. “Chip offered to teach me his trade. I spent time in the shop with him learning about repair and restoration of jewelry.”

She said she set aside her dreams of becoming a jeweler full-time while she raised her daughter.

“Now that my daughter is on her own, it became time for me to think more about my future and how I was going to spend it,” Fleck explained. She then decided it was time to change things up.

“Chip and I began working on a way I could turn my passion into a reality, and so Juniper Gem Co. became my reality.”

Juniper Gem Co. is located at 2560 Mountain City Highway, Suite 103, and will be open throughout the holiday season Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., also offering ring sizing, jewelry repair and restoration by their local master goldsmith.

In time for Christmas, the store is having a two-day sale on Dec. 9 and 10, half-off in half the store.

For more information call 775-753-5506 or search for Juniper Gem Co. on Facebook.