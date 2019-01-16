ELKO – As the Digital Revolution advances, appreciation for crafts and other handmade treasures just seems to grow and grow.
“We started October 1 of 2017,” Kerby Lane owner Tosha Kerby said. “I love to craft and I just started doing a few classes a week. We always stayed full and I never thought to expand.”
Then her husband quit his mining job and she was temporarily laid off from hers. They decided it was a good time to grow the business. Formerly located in the Terraces, Kerby sought out a more visible retail location and found it in the mall near Family Dollar. The store just reopened in its new location on Mountain City Highway.
Kerby and her mother, Veronica Bullock, teach workshops and host creative parties. The shop has also expanded into more retail where Kerby sells supplies and handmade items.
“My mom has been a huge help,” Kerby said.
The studio is all about creativity and good times. One of the most popular workshops is the “chunky blanket.” Participants make a very popular-style throw with extra thick yarn. The night I interviewed Kerby, a dozen women were working with multiple skeins of rope-thick yarn using only their hands to manipulate the fiber, a process called arm knitting.
“I saw this class promoted on Facebook and it looked fun,” Dominique Massie said as she picked out her yarn. “It’s a fun night out with family.”
The chunky blanket class costs $60 and includes materials and instructions.
Kerby also offers open workshops that can involve wood sign making, pillow making, canvas wall hangings, macramé and wooden centerpieces.
“Each person gets to choose their own project,” she said.
Furniture making is another popular activity. There are a number of different farmhouse-style pieces that students can finish including tables, ladders and shelves. Examples of the items are displayed in the shop.
“Everything is cut at home," Kerby said. "It’s assembly only. We bring it put together as raw wood and we walk you through the finishing.”
Besides classes, Kerby books bridal showers, birthday parties, Christmas parties and other events for people who want to offer a participatory experience for their friends. Most classes require no experience whatsoever.
Kerby hopes to expand her offerings as time goes by. She sells handmade earrings, wood burned décor and other crafts that may eventually become the subject matter in future classes.
“The owners are amazing,” Sarah Davis-Halton said about her experience making a throw a couple of weeks ago. “I’m not crafty at all and I learned how to make a blanket in just a few hours. It’s so much fun and great to do with friends and family. I will definitely be back for more classes.”
