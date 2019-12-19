Kohl's hiring for new store

Elko – Elko’s newest department store will be opening its doors in a few months. However, their corporate offices are already scouting for new “team members.”

“Area residents looking for a great job are in luck, Kohl's is hiring now for its new store in Elko,” said senior coordinator of corporate public relations, Weston Banker.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although the store is not open until March, Kohl’s is conducting interviews now, according to Banker.

Kohl’s is seeking to build its winning team and will fill approximately five full-time and 42 part-time available positions for the new store. Full- and part-time positions will include operations associates and sales associates.

Interested applicants should visit Careers.Kohls.com for information on available positions and how to apply.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you. Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.