Kohl's hiring for new store
Kohl's hiring for new store

Kohl's
Elko – Elko’s newest department store will be opening its doors in a few months. However, their corporate offices are already scouting for new “team members.”

“Area residents looking for a great job are in luck, Kohl's is hiring now for its new store in Elko,” said senior coordinator of corporate public relations, Weston Banker.

Although the store is not open until March, Kohl’s is conducting interviews now, according to Banker.

Kohl’s is seeking to build its winning team and will fill approximately five full-time and 42 part-time available positions for the new store. Full- and part-time positions will include operations associates and sales associates.

Interested applicants should visit Careers.Kohls.com for information on available positions and how to apply.

