Kristina Garcia-Drake named a Premier Sales Award winner

NextHome Infinity Realty announced this week that Kristina Garcia-Drake has received the Premier Sales Award, having sold 29 units with more than $2.5 million in volume in 2021.
Award winners were congratulated by James Dwiggins, chief executive officer of NextHome Inc.
“Our NextHomies have gone through so many challenges last year due to the pandemic and tight inventory, but their underlying goal has never shifted, never faltered, they’ve continued to help families find their next home," he said. "Thank you for continuing to make a difference in the real estate industry, and in the lives of your communities.”
The NextHome franchise was established in 2014.
“NextHomies have always been much more than a real estate professional in their local communities. When your profession is to help others, that passion doesn’t stop at the end of a deal,” said Imran Poladi, vice president of NextHome Inc. “This past year, when each and every one of our communities experienced hurt and fear, our members stepped up to be a resource for their people. I’m overwhelmed with hopefulness that during a time of such negative circumstances, people were still able to reach the American Dream of homeownership thanks to hard-working, and caring, NextHome real estate professionals.”