Logan and Adriane Sampson of Ruby Valley recently enrolled in the American Angus Association’s MaternalPlus program as a commitment to making genetic improvements in lifetime cow herd productivity.
Breeders participating in MaternalPlus are keenly focused to better evaluate herd reproductive performance, the number one profit driver in the cow-calf industry.
MaternalPlus is a voluntary, inventory-based reporting system that collects additional reproductive trait data to provide Angus breeders and their customers the information they need to make effective selection decisions. To date, more than 120 breeders have completed MaternalPlus enrollment.
The program allows producers to capture cow herd and reproductive performance data; gain faster access to preweaning EPDs as a selection tool; characterize females through heifer pregnancy EPDs tied directly to herd genetics; expand new trait development for Angus reproductive and longevity measures; and streamline their ability to track heifer and cow reproductive records through AAA Login.
In addition, MaternalPlus lays the groundwork for selection tools related to cow longevity in the herd. Gathering these records will allow the association to cultivate research related to cow herd productivity and make improvements similar to what the Angus breed has witnessed in other economically relevant traits.
For more information on MaternalPlus, visit the Association website or access AAA Login.
The American Angus Association serves nearly 30,000 members across the United States and Canada. It provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on the power of Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers.
For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association’s programs and services, visit www.angus.org.
